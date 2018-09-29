Mazie is a 1 1/2 year old female hound mix who is looking for a new home. She has a sweet personality to humans but does not like other dogs. Mazie would prefer to be the "Queen" of the castle. She would love to find a home with her one and only human that could give her all the love she deserves. If you think Mazie is the new pet you have been looking for then come meet her at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. You can also go to triadspca.org and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.

