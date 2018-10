Phoebe is a beautiful Russian Blue with gold eyes who is looking for a new home. She is approximately a year old and is a gentle soul and might be a little shy at first, but will warm up and is glad to be a lap kitty

All she needs is that special person or family to be ready to give her plenty of love. If you are interested in adopting Phoebe or being her foster parent go to www.catawareness.org and fill out an adoption application. If you would like to meet Phoebe call 336-498-6013.

