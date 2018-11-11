In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Pru and Cheyenne. They are a beautiful pair of sisters! The girls are estimated to be close to 2 years old, spayed and are current on their vaccines. They are ready for a home and a family to call their own. They were rescued from a rough situation and truly need the love and benefits of their own place now. Pru and Cheyenne have always been together. They sleep together, groom and bathe each other and just hang out together. Pru is a little bit timid, while Cheyenne is outgoing. Their personalities compliment each other. It is our hope that Pru and Cheyenne can be adopted together, but they can be adopted separately.

If you are interested in adopting Pru and Cheyenne, please visit The Animal Awareness Society's website at www.catawareness.org and fill out the adoption application. If you would like to come and meet this beautiful pair at their sanctuary in Randleman, please give them a call at 336-498-6013 to set up an appointment.

