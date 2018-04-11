In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Reginald. Reginald came to the Guilford County Animal Shelter as a stray on September 14, 2018. He is a healthy 12 lb. orange tabby who is very affectionate, sweet, and calm. Reginald is about 5 years old, has been neutered, micro chipped, and is up-to-date on all his vaccinations. Best of all, Reginald’s adopter can take him home, PLUS another cat or kitten for one adoption fee! Reginald’s adoption fee is a mere $25.00; what a great deal for a great cat!

If you're interested in adopting Reginald, you can find him at the Guilford County Animal Shelter in Greensboro. You can give them a call at (336) 641-3400. Let's get Reginald adopted!

