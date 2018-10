Renji is a three year old male domestic shorthair kitten who is looking for a new home. He has a very sweet personality to go along with his looks. Renji was found as a stray and is looking for a nice warm place to call his own. If you think Renji could be the new best friend you have been looking for then come meet him at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. You can also go to triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336 375 3222.

© 2018 WFMY