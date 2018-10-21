Riverside is a 1 year old soft, calico, spayed female cat who is looking for a new home. If you like to travel then Riverside is your perfect companion, she is a very good passenger in the car. Her adoption fee is either $0 or $7 OR $13; whatever her adopter pulls out of the Treat Bucket at the shelter. That's part of the special Halloween promotion called "All treats, no tricks!" Her adoption fee covers her spay, all up-to-date vaccinations, and microchipping. If you are interested in adopting Riverside contact the Guilford County Animal Shelter at 336-641-3404.

