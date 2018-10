In Today's 2 The Rescue Segment, we want you to meet Robby. He's an orange male Tabbie who is just a year old. If you are looking to adopt a pet, Robby is looking for a forever home. You can find Robby at the Guilford County Animal Shelter. Let's get him adopted!

Guilford County Animal Shelter 4525 Wendover Avenue Greensboro, NC

336-641-3400

