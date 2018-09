Sammy is a a 5 month old buff and white domestic short-haired kitten, who is looking for a new home. He is a friendly and loving kitten. Sammy has a super personality and is extra smart. He even knows how to stand for treats and toys! If you are interested in adopting Sammy go to www.carawareness.org and fill out an adoption application. You can also call 336-498-6013 to set up a time to come meet Sammy at the Sanctuary

