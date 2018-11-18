In today's 2 The Rescue Segment, we want you to meet Sammy! Sammy is a 6 month old domestic short haired cat. Sammy is one of those kitties that will win you over with his personality! He is just so sweet, and mighty handsome too. He loves toys and other kitty friends. Sammy also likes treats and will sometimes stand on 2 legs!

Sammy has been neutered and is current on all of his vaccines. Sammy would love to be in his forever home for the holidays. If you are wanting to make Sammy's wish come true, please visit The Animal Awareness Society website at www.catawareness.com to fill out an adoption application. You can also give them a call at (336) 498-6013 to set up an appointment time.

