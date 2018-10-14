Sinbad is a gorgeous German Shepherd who is looking for a new home. He is about 7 years old and weighs 68 pounds. Sinbad is a very calm, easy-going dog. He's visited with families with children and other shelter dogs, and has done well with all. Sinbad is a very easy dog to walk on a leash; he doesn't pull, is content just to walk along beside you, and is very interested in everything he sees, without getting excited. He is also very fond of treats! Sinbad is heartworm positive and should go through the treatment to kill off the heartworms at the adopter's veterinarian of choice. The veterinarian will have all information about treating the condition. Sinbad's adoption fee is $50 which covers his neuter, up-to-date vaccines, and microchipping. If you'd like to add this big, beautiful boy to your family, call Guilford County Animal Shelter at 336-641-3404.

© 2018 WFMY