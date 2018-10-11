In today's 2 The Rescue Segment, we want you to meet Wyatt! He is 10 years old and would love to be your new sidekick and buddy. He is well-mannered, has plenty of pep left in his step and is looking for a loving family to help him enjoy his golden years. Do you need a nice walking buddy or someone to help run short errands? Look no further than this nice boy. Wyatt is neutered, current on vaccines and ready for his next adventure to start today! Meet him at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information.

