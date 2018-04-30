Happy #NationalAdoptAShelterPetDay! Wondering where you can get your fur-ever friend on this fur-tastic holiday? Well, search no more. Here’s a list of local animal shelters:

Burlington Animal Services

Danville Area Humane Society

Davidson County Animal Shelter

Forsyth County Animal Shelter

Forsyth Humane Society

AARF

Randolph County Animal Control

Randolph County SPCA

Rockingham County Animal Shelters

SPCA of the Triad

Stokes County Animal Shelter

Yadkin County Animal Shelter

You can also find some available shelter pets we've met from our area on our 2 The Rescue Facebook page.

We want to see your Best Friend Fur-ever! Share your pictures with the hashtag #NationalAdoptAShelterPetDay and tagging us @WFMY.

NOTE: This article is just a resource listing animal shelters in the Piedmont Triad. No offers or discounts have been confirmed with these organizations. Call your local shelter to find out hours of operation and more details about the adoption process and costs.

