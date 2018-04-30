Happy #NationalAdoptAShelterPetDay! Wondering where you can get your fur-ever friend on this fur-tastic holiday? Well, search no more. Here’s a list of local animal shelters:
- Burlington Animal Services
- Danville Area Humane Society
- Davidson County Animal Shelter
- Forsyth County Animal Shelter
- Forsyth Humane Society
- AARF
- Randolph County Animal Control
- Randolph County SPCA
- Rockingham County Animal Shelters
- SPCA of the Triad
- Stokes County Animal Shelter
- Yadkin County Animal Shelter
NOTE: This article is just a resource listing animal shelters in the Piedmont Triad. No offers or discounts have been confirmed with these organizations. Call your local shelter to find out hours of operation and more details about the adoption process and costs.