If you've been searching for a four-legged friend to add to your family, October is the perfect month to do it.

It's Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and that means many Triad shelters are offering adoption specials on dogs (and cats!). If you work at an animal shelter or a rescue that is having an October adoption special, email webteam@wfmy.com with details to be included in this list.

Burlington Animal Services

October 1-31: Adopt any dog or cat for only $10.

Call: 336-578-0343

Location: 221 Stone Quarry Rd, Haw River, NC, 27258

Forsyth Humane Society

Get $25, $50, or $75 off your adoption fee throughout October.

Adoption fees for dogs are $150 and $100 for cats. Potential adopters will pick a pumpkin that will reveal $25, $50, or $75 off the adoption fee.

Call: 336-721-1303

Location: 4881 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104

Randolph County Animal Shelter

FREE adoption event on Saturday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adopt a pet for free from the Randolph County Animal Shelter with an APPROVED application.

The event is in partnership with Strider Buick GMC Subaru.

Call: 336-683-8235

Location: 1370 County Lane Rd, Randleman, NC 27317

