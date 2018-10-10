If you've been searching for a four-legged friend to add to your family, October is the perfect month to do it.
It's Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and that means many Triad shelters are offering adoption specials on dogs (and cats!).

Burlington Animal Services
- October 1-31: Adopt any dog or cat for only $10.
- Call: 336-578-0343
- Location: 221 Stone Quarry Rd, Haw River, NC, 27258
- Click here to see pets available for adoption.
Forsyth Humane Society
- Get $25, $50, or $75 off your adoption fee throughout October.
- Adoption fees for dogs are $150 and $100 for cats. Potential adopters will pick a pumpkin that will reveal $25, $50, or $75 off the adoption fee.
- Call: 336-721-1303
- Location: 4881 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104
- Click here to see pets available for adoption.
Randolph County Animal Shelter
- FREE adoption event on Saturday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Adopt a pet for free from the Randolph County Animal Shelter with an APPROVED application.
- The event is in partnership with Strider Buick GMC Subaru.
- Call: 336-683-8235
- Location: 1370 County Lane Rd, Randleman, NC 27317
- Click here to see pets available for adoption.
