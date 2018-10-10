If you've been searching for a four-legged friend to add to your family, October is the perfect month to do it.

It's Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and that means many Triad shelters are offering adoption specials on dogs (and cats!). If you work at an animal shelter or a rescue that is having an October adoption special, email webteam@wfmy.com with details to be included in this list.

And don't forget to watch 2 The Rescue on Saturday, October 20, at 8 a.m. on WFMY News 2. We'll feature shelter pets looking for their forever homes -- and you might just fall in love!

Burlington Animal Services

Forsyth Humane Society

  • Get $25, $50, or $75 off your adoption fee throughout October.
  • Adoption fees for dogs are $150 and $100 for cats. Potential adopters will pick a pumpkin that will reveal $25, $50, or $75 off the adoption fee.
  • Call: 336-721-1303
  • Location: 4881 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104
  • Click here to see pets available for adoption.

Randolph County Animal Shelter

  • FREE adoption event on Saturday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Adopt a pet for free from the Randolph County Animal Shelter with an APPROVED application.
  • The event is in partnership with Strider Buick GMC Subaru.
  • Call: 336-683-8235
  • Location: 1370 County Lane Rd, Randleman, NC 27317
  • Click here to see pets available for adoption.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY