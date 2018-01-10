GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY )-- Women are changing their Facebook profile picture to solid black to rally against domestic violence.

Wanda Smith of Greensboro is one of those women. "We won't be ignored. That's what you've tried to do. You've tried to keep us in darkness and we won't be put there anymore," said Smith.

As a sexual assault survivor, Smith felt compelled to join the movement after watching the confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

"We were taught you don't talk about it. We were taught you know, oh you must have been, what were you wearing? What, you know, what were you drinking? Everything is about what you were doing. It's not about what the male was doing," said Smith.

According to Facebook posts, it's called the female blackout project, "intended to show what the world might be like without women."

It's something 21-year-old Mutsa Mukahanana can't believe women still have to do in this day and age.

"It's so mind-blowing that like we are in this generation where we can fight for what we believe and we have a voice, but we don't. You know, like that's so shocking to me that something so degrading and something that makes you feel like scum, is acceptable," said Mukahanana.

But together these women and many others are standing up for their rights. Smith said the biggest take away is to speak up.

"Women will know that someone is listening. That, come out of the shadows. Come out to somebody," said Smith.

