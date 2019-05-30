VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The owner of a dog that killed another dog at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Memorial Day Weekend is facing charges.

Virginia Beach Animal Control officers said 42-year-old Sharron L. Johnson of the 100 block of S. First Colonial Road, was charged with Failure to Pay Tax (City License) and Dangerous Dog.

Officers said Kristin L. Foster was supposed to be watching Johnson's Pit Bull on May 26 when the dog attacked and killed a Yorkshire Terrier/Shih Tzu mix. The Pit Bull was not on a leash. The smaller dog was.

Officers arrested Foster and charged her with Public Intoxication.

Thursday, a supervisor for Virginia Beach Animal Control said Foster faced these additional charges:

Dog on the Beach

Failure to Maintain Control of Dog on the Beach

Dog at Large

Failure to Provide Adequate Care of a Companion Animal

Dangerous Dog

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident around 7:40 p.m. on May 26. It happened on the sand near 31st Street and the Boardwalk.

Officers followed the Pit Bull to a spot near Pinewood Drive, where they took it into custody. They took the dog to a veterinary emergency clinic where it was treated for heat exhaustion and other injuries it got while it was running.

Thursday, the dog still was at Virginia Beach Animal Control. It will remain in its custody until the Dangerous Dog hearing in Virginia Beach General District Court on June 17.

Virginia Code 3.2- 6540 defines "dangerous dog" as a canine or canine crossbreed that has bitten, attacked, or inflicted injury on a companion animal that is a dog or cat or killed a companion animal that is a dog or cat.