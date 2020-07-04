KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Kill Devil Hills police say a man drowned after crashing his paraglider near Avalon Pier Tuesday morning.

According to their report, a "good Samaritan" witnessed the unnamed 52-year-old Kill Devil Hills man crash near Avalon Pier around 6:55 a.m.

The witnessed called 911, grabbed a wetsuit and two surfboards, and attempted a rescue. The man was about 50 yards offshore.

The paraglider pilot was alive when rescue workers got to the scene. They lowered a rope to him, but he was tangled in the harness attached to its heavy motor.

Police said the man was pulled under the waves and drowned, despite repeated attempts to rescue him.

Police reported the ocean had 2-4 foot seas and was about 54 degrees at the time.

In its release, the Kill Devil Hills Police Department thanked the unnamed Samaritan for their bravery in this rescue attempt.

RELATED: Corolla Wild Horse Fund celebrates the first newborn foal of 2020

RELATED: Part of NC 12 closed due to sand, overwash

RELATED: Search underway for small plane near North Carolina coast