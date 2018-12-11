The confessed Parkland shooter registered to vote from jail five months after prosecutors say he killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Nikolas Cruz registered to vote as a Republican on July 25 from the Broward County Jail, according to online state records.
Andrew Pollack, the father of one of the 14 students killed, sent several tweets Saturday morning.
Cruz is eligible to vote in Florida. He is a Florida resident and a U.S. Citizen. Cruz is older than 18 years old too.
Despite facing 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Cruz hasn’t been convicted of a felony yet.
