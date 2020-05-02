HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. — Cape Lookout National Seashore recently posted to their Facebook page asking for help identifying some mystery eggs they found on Tuesday.

The National Park Service asked anyone who is an entomologist, which is a scientist who studies insects, to provide insight as to what type of critter may have laid the eggs.

Cape Lookout National Seashore finds mystery eggs

“We were doing some trail clearing and didn't notice the eggs until after we had trimmed the branch,” the post read. “We will return them to the holly tree (tie the cut branch onto another branch on the tree) to let them hatch, but were wondering just what they were.”

The group says they found the eggs on the branch of a Yaupon Holly tree.

