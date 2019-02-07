CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters said a woman was found dead in the rubble after a home exploded near the Ballantyne Country Club Tuesday afternoon.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirms the woman killed in the explosion was 58-year-old Rania Karam.

The explosion happened around 2 p.m. on James Jack Lane. Emergency dispatchers received multiple calls from neighbors who felt the explosion. Fire officials said the explosion was felt several miles away, including at a nearby Publix, where some customers thought a bomb went off in the parking lot.

Charlotte Fire also said a second victim, a man, was pulled from the debris. Miraculously, officials said the man was able to call 911 and directed firefighters to his location. He was flown to a Charlotte hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to the police report from CMPD, Jebran Karam, was the man who placed the 911 call.

Charlotte Fire officials said they're confident the two victims found were the only people in the home during the explosion.

Neighbors were checked by Medic and evacuated from their homes. Some neighbors spent the night in a hotel as a precaution for their safety.

Several ambulances were on scene as well as a mass casualty bus. The cause of the explosion has not been determined.

Piedmont Natural Gas released a statement late Wednesday morning that stated their technicians tested and checked the Piedmont natural gas lines in the area, and no natural gas leaks on the lines were detected.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life. Our condolences and prayers are with those who are injured and who’ve lost a loved one.

Yesterday, our technicians tested and checked the Piedmont natural gas lines in the area, and no natural gas leaks on our lines were detected. We’ve determined the Piedmont natural gas pipelines in this area are operating safely. In an update last night, the fire department confirmed the area is safe.

Piedmont Natural Gas is committed to assisting and cooperating fully with the fire department and other agencies investigating this tragedy. The safety of this community continues to be our highest priority.

Call 800-752-7504 if you have any concerns about your natural gas service.

Crews that responded to the scene "arrived at a pile of debris", according to Charlotte Fire. The department reports the home collapsed due to the fire.

More than 80 firefighters were on scene. Officials say crews were provided with water and shade because temperatures were in the 90s.

Two patients from surrounding homes were evaluated for non-life threatening injuries. Seven firefighters were treated on the scene with IVs, then returned to duty. One firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for non-emergency dehydration, according to Charlotte Fire.

Neighbors told NBC Charlotte the address of the home is 11812 James Jack Lane. Property records show the 8,830 square foot home was built in 2004 and most recently purchased in June 2015 for $1.2 million.

“The whole house just shook, like, I can’t even describe it. It looked like the ceiling was snowing," a neighbor told NBC Charlotte.

“When I passed the front door, I saw my front door was blown open, and then as we progressed through the house, I saw that my walls were just cracked open, and the garage was just imploded, at which point, I just told the kids, 'We have to run out of here,'" she added.

