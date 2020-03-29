NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced a major Piedmont-Triad event for type I diabetes to go virtual, and organizers say the outpouring online was a major success.

Originally, the JDRF Piedmont-Triad Chapter's 5K walk was scheduled for Saturday, March 28 on the campus of Elon University. But the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic closed down the college campus, leaving the organizers with no choice but to find a new way to come together in support of type I diabetes treatment and research for a cure.

"Type 1 diabetes never quits. 24/7 -- you never get a relief from it. Even in the face of this pandemic. So we knew we had to go on to keep people feeling that JDRF was there for them. To keep that community going," said Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh, Executive Director of the JDRF Piedmont-Triad Chapter.

Organizers decided to shift the entire walk online, using the hashtag #ManyForOneWalk, allowing community members to still safely participate from their own neighborhoods, homes, and backyards.

"It was hundreds and hundreds. And it was not just in Alamance County. It was not just here in the Piedmont, it was not just in North Carolina, it was all over the country. It was really, really an exciting day and just to watch on Facebook and Twitter throughout the day," said Schaffner-Mosh.

Kristy Barton's family in Burlington participated in the walk, and she shared a video of their virtual participation in the walk.

"For those near and far, pictured or not pictured. we are thankful for you and your continued support for #TeamZayden," Barton wrote in a post on Facebook.

Karen Lewis and her husband, David Andes, shared their photos on social media too.

"It was amazing. We raised almost $110,000 so far. I know we will continue to raise more. I started crying several times throughout the day. It was so beautiful to see people with their little kids, with their strollers, with their dogs," said Schaffner-Mosh.

The Piedmont-Triad Chapter of JDRF's next fundraiser walk is scheduled for May 2 in High Point, and the executive director says that walk will likely be moved online as well.

