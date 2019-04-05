JACKSONVILLE, Fla — RELATED: NTSB will hold a news conference on NAS Jax plane accident
UPDATE: An NTSB team has arrived in Jacksonville and will be holding a news conference this afternoon with updated information. We will carry the news conference live.
A Boeing 737 aircraft with 142 people on board skidded off the runway and into the St. Johns River near the NAS Jax airport Friday around 9:40 p.m.
Twenty-one people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Everyone else was treated at the scene, according to NAS Jax and the FAA.
NAS Jax said there was a mix of military and civilians on board, and added there may have been pets, but none have been accounted for or recovered.
The passenger airplane was a Boeing 737-800 from Miami Air.
According to the FAA, it was a DOD contracted flight, not a commercial flight. The flight originated from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, with the destination being NAS Jax.
The NAS Jax commanding officer said there is not yet a timeline of when the plane will be removed from the water.
The mayor sent a tweet about the incident asking for prayers and saying President Donald Trump has called and offered support.