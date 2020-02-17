CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday afternoon.

American Airlines confirmed Flight 1115 from Charlotte to Philadelphia returned to Charlotte due to a possible mechanical issue.

The flight took off from Charlotte at 3:34 p.m. and landed at 3:45 p.m. before taxiing to the gate.

There were 196 people on board, according to initial reports from first responders.

There was visible damage to the right side of the plane. American Airlines said there was no damage to the aircraft engine. Once the plane landed at Charlotte Douglas, several fire trucks and an ambulance responded, but have since cleared the area.

American Airlines said the passengers on board the plane were transferred to a different aircraft, and the flight took off at 6:18 p.m. en route to Philadelphia.

flightradar24.com

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

No students injured in Mooresville school bus crash

Snake brought to North Carolina Walmart

Plane crash mars aviation career event in Cumberland County

Entire flight waits to exit plane so NC man can make his twins' father-daughter dance