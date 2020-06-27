Plea deal reached in 2020 Winston-Salem homicide case

Jermaine Lamont Webster was charged with the murder of Marcus Reid two years ago. Now, he's pleading guilty to multiple charges related to this death.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jermaine Lamont Webster plead guilty to second degree murder Thursday for the killing of Marcus Jerome Reid on June 27, 2020.

Marcus Reid was a son of Cynthia McClendon and would have celebrated his forty-first birthday on October 30, 2022. Mr. Reid was a longtime resident of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Webster also plead guilty to two counts of possession of firearm by felon. He has a prior felony conviction for felony breaking or entering in Forsyth County.

July 2, 2020, detectives charged 29-year-old Jermaine Lamont Webster with Murder. Webster was arrested in the 2700 block of Claremont Avenue police said.

Reid was shot and killed in Winston-Salem the morning of June 27, 2020. Officers responded to North Liberty Street in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found Marcus Reid lying in the roadway on 16th Street, he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.