Police ask for help finding runaway Portsmouth girl

Asijah Demary, 12, went missing around 10 p.m. on May 18. She was last seen wearing a red striped sweater, blue jeans and brown boots.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a 12-year-old girl went missing Monday night from her home on Elm Avenue, and they're asking for the public's help to look for her.

Asijah Demary left her home without permission sometime around 10 p.m. on May 18.

She's a black girl with black hair and brown eyes. Demary stands about 5 foot 4 inches tall, and weighs 90 pounds.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a red sweater with gray stripes, blue jeans and brown boots.