DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old.

According to police, Bereket “Ket” Barrington left his home on Grey Road in Davidson during the early morning hours of Monday, March 9.

Police said Ket did not take his phone, computer and wallet or have any means of transportation.

Ket is known to frequently walk in Abersham Park and attends William A. Hough High School in Cornelius, police said.

A distinctive feature is his deep voice and slight Ethiopian accent. If anyone has seen or spoken to Ket since Sunday night, please contact the Davidson Police Department.

