GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- Campus police are searching for a man who is allegedly posing as a student on the campus of UNCG (University of North Carolina-Greensboro) according to UNCG’s External Communications Director, Eden Bloss.

A student posted on the ‘Wildfire App’ stating that she met the suspect last year while he was posing as a North Carolina A&T student.

She claims that he takes on a new persona for every person that he meets.

The student also stated that he walks around campus wearing a book bag and hanging out in different campus buildings.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY