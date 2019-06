BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say 17-year-old Alondra Arcos-Garcia. She was reported missing by her family on Friday, June 14. Her family says she left her home driving a white 2005 Ford Truck with North Carolina Registration ACA-2561.

Arcos is described as approximately 5'1, 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with a soccer logo on it. If you see her, call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.