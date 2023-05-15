12-week abortion ban bill placed on NC Senate calendar for Tuesday

The bill does include exceptions for rape, incest, fetal anomalies, and if the mother's life is in danger.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Senate Bill 20, a 12-week abortion ban bill, has been sent back to the NC Senate and is on the Senate calendar for Tuesday, May 16.

This could be the first step in overriding Gov. Roy Cooper's recent veto of the bill.

The law would require doctors to get informed consent for the abortion 72 hours prior. Doctors will have to give a real-time view of the fetus to the woman at least four hours before the abortion and give an explanation of what is on screen. The woman can refuse to hear the explanation or look at the screen but must sign a certificate that the process was done.

The doctor also has to provide materials written by the state Department of Health and Human Services outlying other options for the woman - including places to get pregnancy care and how to find an adoption agency. The brochures would also show what a fetus looks like when the abortion would be performed. The law states that "the materials shall be objective, nonjudgmental, and designed to convey only accurate scientific information about the unborn child at the various gestational ages."

Roy Cooper spoke about his objection to the bill at an abortion supporters rally in Raleigh.

“This bill will create dangerous interference with the doctor-patient relationship, leading to harm for pregnant women and their families," Gov. Cooper said. "With its medically unnecessary obstacles and restrictions, it will make abortion unavailable to many women, particularly those with lower incomes, those who live in rural areas, and those who already have limited access to health care.”

Senate leader Phil Berger accused Cooper on Saturday of “feeding the public lies” and “bullying” members of his party to block the legislation. “I look forward to promptly overriding his veto,” he said in a statement.

Compared to recent actions by Republican-controlled legislatures elsewhere, the broad prohibition after 12 weeks can be viewed as less onerous to those in other states where the procedure has been banned almost completely. But abortion-rights activists have argued that it’s more restrictive than meets the eye and will have far-reaching consequences.

Republicans call the legislation pro-family and pro-child, pointing to at least $160 million in spending contained within for maternal health services, foster and adoption care, contraceptive access and paid leave for teachers and state employees after the birth of a child.

Cooper has called out four GOP legislators — three House members and one senator — whom he said told voters last year that they would protect abortion access. Abortion-rights activists passed out fliers in the crowd Saturday with their names and office phone numbers. Anti-abortion groups criticized Cooper’s cross-state campaign to sway one or more Republicans.

“The way he’s been showing up in their districts and harassing their constituents, it’s disgusting,” said Wes Bryant, one of about 60 anti-abortion protesters gathered across the street from Cooper’s rally for a prayer event.