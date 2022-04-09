NC congressman praises global response to Ukraine invasion following border visit

On Flashpoint, former Congressman Robert Pittenger shares insights after visiting refugee camps.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Charlotte Congressman Robert Pittenger recently returned from a trip to a Ukrainian refugee camp in Romania.

"We went to the Romania-Ukraine border, and spent several days there, saw that how the refugees, you know, obviously, mostly women and children, were being processed," Pittenger said.

MORE NEWS: Zelenskyy seeks tough reply from the world after missile kills 52 at train station

Pittenger was in Bucharest planning a summer conference for the Parliamentary Intelligence Security Forum, which he currently serves as chairman. While there, Romanian officials took him to several refugee camps.

"Let me just commend the multiple nonprofit groups, thank the NGOs that have gone there in earnest to help these people. The coordination has been outstanding. The government has done a remarkable job in Romania," he said.

MORE NEWS: City councilman says social districts could help Charlotte restaurants

Pittenger has witnessed refugee camps in past. Years ago, he visited the camp in Jordan during the Syrian war.

"This is totally different," he said.

Pittenger said he was impressed by the organizational effort to keep refugees moving through the camps, and into temporary homes around Romania.

"What we saw was a very orderly way for bringing these folks into the country, having them registered. Identifying your needs and assessing their immediate concerns.

The former congressman distanced himself from some in the republican party who took a more sympathetic approach to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Anybody who's naïve to believe that this man is anything less than Stalin is not looking with clear eyes. He is a brutal individual," he said.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW SUNDAY AT 11 A.M. ON FLASHPOINT, ONLY ON WCNC CHARLOTTE.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.