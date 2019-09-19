CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is visiting North Carolina campuses as part of a two-state college campaign tour, where he'll promote a platform that includes free tuition.

The Vermont senator spoke Thursday at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His next stop will be at Bennett College in Greensboro on Friday afternoon. He'll also spend time at three South Carolina schools heading into the weekend.

Sanders spoke in Asheville and Charlotte earlier this year. Other Democratic presidential hopefuls have visited North Carolina in recent months, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Beto O'Rourke.

Sanders' campaign also says he'll take a private tour of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro on Friday morning.

