CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Charlotte Friday for the second of two Valentine's Day rallies in North Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday.

Sanders will begin his day with an 11:30 a.m. rally at the Durham Convention Center. His Charlotte rally is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Belk Theater in uptown. Doors for the event will open at 2 p.m. Click here for more details and RSVP information.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

North Carolina is among 14 states that will hold its primary election on Super Tuesday, including California and Texas. According to Ballotpedia, more than one-third of the population is expected to vote on March 3. South Carolina voters will head to the polls a week earlier for the Palmetto State's primary election February 29.

In 2016, Sanders finished second behind eventual nominee Hillary Clinton in North Carolina with 40.8% of the vote. Clinton also won South Carolina with 73% of votes.

RELATED: Buttigieg, Sanders campaigns request Iowa caucus recanvass

RELATED: Democrats meet in New Hampshire for vital debate

Since 1984, 17 of 18 Super Tuesday winners have earned their party's nomination, including every president since Ronald Reagan's re-election campaign.

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

With 8 votes, Amy Klobuchar takes early lead in New Hampshire primary

'Harvard, please let me in' | Charlotte HS senior creates rap video for Harvard application

Meet Brenda Robinson: She was the Navy’s first African American female pilot to earn her wings

'The gig is up' | Erin Brockovich to investigate cancer clusters in Huntersville, Mooresville

Charlotte doctor: Over-the-counter supplements linked to liver failure, death