x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Bill looks to place more minority, male teachers in NC classrooms

House Bill 833 is designed to increase minority, male teachers in classrooms across North Carolina.

More Videos

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The House Committee on Education met Tuesday to discuss House Bill 833. If created, the study would look at how to get more minority male teachers into the public school system. 

Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst at the John Locke Foundation, told WCNC Charlotte the study will look at educator preparation programs already established within North Carolina and in other states. The Department of Instruction would use comparisons to build off.

"Results of this study, that come from this bill could have a major impact down the road," Kokai shared.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

The study could lead to eventual recommendations on how to increase numbers and establish new statewide programs.  

Kokai explained that despite the ongoing discussion about school vouchers, this shows that lawmakers understand the importance of well-functioning public schools.

House Bill 833 appropriates $150,000 from the General Fund to the Department of Instruction for a year.  This was not in Gov. Roy Cooper's initial proposed budget, but WCNC Charlotte will watch to see if it could end up in the final budget.

Contact Colin Mayfield at cmayfield@wcnc.com or follow him on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.  

Related Articles

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out