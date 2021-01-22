Breonna Taylor grand jurors file petition to impeach Daniel Cameron

The three grand jurors said Cameron excluded information in the Breonna Taylor case, lied to the public and incited the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case have filed a petition calling for the impeachment of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The petition, filed by attorney Kevin Glogower on behalf of the anonymous jurors, claims Cameron excluded information about the Breonna Taylor investigation from the grand jury "to satisfy his political ambitions."

"AG Cameron, and his agents and employees, engaged in making false statements and concealing evidence provided to the grand jury," the petition says.

The jurors said Cameron "knowingly and intentionally" lied to the public about what information was presented to the grand jury.

In addition to his role in the Breonna Taylor case, the petition also alleges Cameron incited the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The petition points to a branch of the Republican Attorneys General Association that authorized and paid for robocalls that called on people to march on the Capitol as the election certification was happening.

While the calls were reportedly paid for by RAGA'S Rule of Law Defense Fund, led Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, the petition says Cameron is on the Executive Committee -- which they allege made decisions about the use of the organization's resources. Marshall claimed the calls were unauthorized decisions.

Jurors also allege Cameron misused his office and misspent taxpayer funds while supporting lawsuits over the 2020 presidential election outside of Kentucky.

In a statement, House Speaker David Osborne said they have received the petition but "reserve further comment until our attorneys review it and the committee on committees has an opportunity to act."

This is the third petition for impeachment filed with the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2021, following petitions filed against Gov. Andy Beshear and Rep. Robert Goforth.

Rep. Jason Nemes of Louisville chairs the impeachment committee that is currently investigating the first two petitions.

