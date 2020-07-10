Cal Cunningham to participate in Green Tie Awards following recent investigation announcement

The Green Tie Awards are normally held in May but will be a virtual event due to the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Democratic US Senate nominee Cal Cunningham will participate in an event to honor legislators who’ve advanced environmental protections in the North Carolina General Assembly.

Senator Booker and Gov. Cooper will also join the NCLCV to honor the legislators at the Wednesday night event.

Cunningham will take part in the event following an announcement on Saturday as he apologized for an extra-marital romantic text messages that he exchanged with strategist Arlene Guzman Todd.

The US Army Reserve recently announced it will open an investigation into Cunningham’s actions.

Army Reserve spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simon Flake released a statement to WFMY News 2, reading, "The Army Reserve is investigating the matters involving Lt. Col. James Cunningham. As such, we are unable to provide further details at this time."

The Cunningham Campaign responded, saying, "Cal will participate in this process, but it does not change the stakes of this election or the need for new leaders who will fight for the issues North Carolinians care about instead of caving to the corporate special interests – which is exactly what Senator Tillis has done in his years in Washington."