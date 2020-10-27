Trump encourages people to change their vote but you can't do that in the Carolinas

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday in most states, people can change their vote. That's not true in North Carolina or South Carolina.

"Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life! " Trump tweeted.

According to Google Trends, searches for "can I change my vote" hit their peak about 30 minutes after Trump's tweet . However, North Carolina and South Carolina do NOT give voters the option to change their vote after they've cast a ballot.

While some states do allow for absentee voters to change their minds or to vote in-person to "cancel out" their mailed-in ballot, North Carolina does not allow voters that option. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, "Once you return your ballot, you may not change or cancel your ballot."

North Carolina voters who received an absentee ballot can still vote in person as long as they did not submit a completed absentee ballot. All absentee ballots that were requested will be spoiled once a person chooses to vote in person.

In South Carolina, voters cannot change their vote either. According to the York County Board of Elections, once an absentee ballot is cast, it is final. Voters cannot change their ballot or vote in-person to cancel out their previous choices.