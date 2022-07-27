Councilman Justin Outling wins seat for Greensboro mayor

Councilman Justin Outling won the seat for Greensboro mayor Tuesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Challenger Justin Outling won the seat for Greensboro mayor Tuesday in the 2022 Greensboro Municipal Election.

Outling’s hope was to appeal to Greensboro voters.

“Greensboro’s mission should be to be the best midsize city in the United States. That does not mean we become a ‘mini Charlotte’ or ‘mini Raleigh’ that means we become ‘the best Greensboro’,” he said in a previous interview with WFMY News 2. “We have to focus on maintaining those things that are uniquely special about Greensboro…we have to make sure we’re creating economic opportunity for everyone to enjoy the splendors of our community.”

Outling has been with the city of Greensboro since June 2015. Before joining the city council, he was a part of the city's Minimum Housing Standards Commission.

He said his love for the city of Greensboro runs deep.

“My father was a garbage man who lost his job in manufacturing and took that job as one of the few positions that was available to him in our community. Him and my mom worked hard to ensure that my brother and I had opportunities,” Outling said.

He said those opportunities included ones like going to UNC-Greensboro and graduating law school from Duke University.

Outling hopes to provide equal opportunities for residents within the city of Greensboro.

“I want an opportunity for everyone to get a job that pays well that gives them a pathway to retire and living dignity and grace in their older age,” he said. “An opportunity to enjoy the wonderful things that our community has to offer whether it’s in regard to culture or plays in museums or in regard to sports and going to a hoppers game.”

Outling said in his spare time he enjoys chasing and spending time with him and his wife Cora’s two children Clark and Cara.

“They are really bright and fun kids,” he said.

