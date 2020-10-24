x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Politics

'Dan Forest for Governor' to hold rally in Graham, Alamance County on Saturday morning

The rally comes just 10 days before election day on November 3, where Dan Forest is on the ballot against incumbent Governor Democrat Roy Cooper.
Credit: AP
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest speaks before introducing Vice President Mike Pence during a tax policy event in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, April 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Dan Forest, Republican candidate for governor in North Carolina, will hold a rally with his wife and supporters in Alamance County on Saturday morning.

Forest, current Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina, will meet supporters on Saturday, October 24, at 9 a.m. near the Historic Courthouse in Downtown Graham, located at 104 E Elm St.

The campaign team says that no RSVP is required to attend.

The rally comes just 10 days before election day on November 3, where Dan Forest is on the ballot against incumbent Governor Democrat Roy Cooper.

As of Saturday morning, about 2.9 million votes have already been cast in North Carolina, combining absentee ballots and early votes, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Cooper has long criticized Forest for refusing to wear masks at political rallies, while Forest has attacked Cooper for a slow reopening of schools and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. 

RELATED: Masks, school COVID-19 response at center of Cooper, Forest gubernatorial debate

RELATED: Here’s why North Carolina will play a significant role in the election

 