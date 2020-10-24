'Dan Forest for Governor' to hold rally in Graham, Alamance County on Saturday morning

The rally comes just 10 days before election day on November 3, where Dan Forest is on the ballot against incumbent Governor Democrat Roy Cooper.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Dan Forest, Republican candidate for governor in North Carolina, will hold a rally with his wife and supporters in Alamance County on Saturday morning.

Forest, current Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina, will meet supporters on Saturday, October 24, at 9 a.m. near the Historic Courthouse in Downtown Graham, located at 104 E Elm St.

The campaign team says that no RSVP is required to attend.

The rally comes just 10 days before election day on November 3, where Dan Forest is on the ballot against incumbent Governor Democrat Roy Cooper.

As of Saturday morning, about 2.9 million votes have already been cast in North Carolina, combining absentee ballots and early votes, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.