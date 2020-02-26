GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Is the constant political chatter on social media and the 24 hours a day, seven days a week television news cycle stressing you out?

If so, we have some help for you.

As we inch closer to the 2020 presidential election, experts say it's perfectly normal for all of the political noise to get on your nerves.

Dr. Lyndsay Volpe-Bertram is a clinical psychologist at Spectrum Health. She says in West Michigan, she has identified and treated multiple cases of "political stress."

“The fear of the unknown is the big thing," says Volpe-Bertram. “There is an immediate impact. We see things changing that are directly influencing people, influencing their rights and their connection to other people in their world and their environment.”

Combating political stress

Of course, it's not just happening in West Michigan, but all across the nation.

In 2019, The American Psychological Association surveyed U.S. adults about political stress:

56% said the 2020 election was already a stressor in 2019

54% said they want to be informed, but that it causes them stress

39% report taking steps to decrease news consumption

The constant news cycle can be overwhelming for anybody,but it’s not going away, so you need to figure out how to deal with it. Social media is also a stress trigger.

Volpe-Bertram said when you feel overwhelmed from all the tweeting and conversation, it's time to log out. She recommends to do the following to combat political stress:

Take breaks from electronics. (When you need to, shut them off.)

Look to minimize exposure to the media, especially before bed.

Recognize what is out of your control. I can control me, and you can control you - that is it! Instead of worrying about all of the things that could happen, just focus on what you are able to do.

Be self-aware. How many minutes are you spending focused on politics each day? How it is affecting your mood? How is it affecting the people around you?

Get active. Anxiety can make us feel overwhelmed and helpless. So to fight it, get educated, exercise your right to vote, volunteer your time and effort to a cause for which you feel passionate.

"We want people and younger people too to be informed, and to look at the ways they can take action and have an impact," says Volpe-Bertram. "And its great that people are doing it more."

How to 'resist the urge'

Dr. Danielle Leek is the Director of Academic Innovation at Bunker Hill Community College and Instructor at Johns Hopkins University. She says not only should you limit your time on social media, but to also resist the urge to respond too quickly.

“Social Media has this really strange effect of being both a site for stress and a place where people can relieve their political stress," says Leek. "Being on social media is a vice, so we have to set limits. It’s like when we have an email from a colleague or a friend that makes us really angry, taking a time that we’re going to take before responding.”

When you are ready to respond, she says to challenge the way you speak.

"We get really good at saying things one particular way, so we develop a pattern of communicative behavior." says Leek. "And one thing we can do during this next political season is challenge ourselves to develop a new way of saying something."

According to Leek, since the 1990s, people have increasingly been concerned about the media coverage and the presidential election.

Experts we talked to are not surprised by the number of Americans who feel overwhelmed, and they encourage people to start planning now.

But to also remain present. To continue to be good family members and friends during this presidential election cycle.

"I think it’s a way that we can kind of improve our civil discourse," says Leek. "And become more comfortable with one another as a society and decrease the stress that politics causes us all around."

