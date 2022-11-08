Democratic candidate Kathy Manning wins seat in Congressional District 6

Manning won the race against Republican candidate Christian Castelli. The two faced off to claim a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to represent NC.

Manning is the projected winner in the race against Republican candidate Christian Castelli. The two faced off to claim a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to represent North Carolina in Congressional District 6.

She has held the post since 2020 after a redrawing of congressional maps gave Democrats an edge in District 6, which covered Guilford County and part of Forsyth County.

Manning ran unopposed to keep her seat in U.S. NC Congressional District 6. She beat Republican opponent Lee Haywood in the 2020 election.

According to her website, Manning believes in creating opportunities for the next generation through a quality education, and affordable higher education.

“We’ve got a lot more to do,” Manning said as she was declaring victory Tuesday night. “We need to continue working to address inflation, making education and career technical education programs more affordable and our communities safer.”

She said she will continue to work to protect voter’s rights.

“It’s important to mention we have a voting problem in this country,” Manning said. “We need to call out racism…and start working together to build a better future for our country.”

She said she’s proud to be re-elected to continue representing North Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District.

“I ran for office to fight for the issues that are impacting families across the Triad and throughout my first term, I’ve worked to lower costs, expand educational opportunities, make health care more affordable, and protect Social Security and reproductive rights,” Manning said.

