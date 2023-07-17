Florida governor makes campaign stop in South Carolina

It's his third visit to South Carolina on the campaign trail as he hopes to beat out frontrunner Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEGA CAY, S.C. — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was in York County Monday.

The Florida governor hosted an event in Tega Cay. It was his third visit to South Carolina on the campaign trail as he hopes to beat out frontrunner Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024.

He spoke to a crowd of hundreds, pledging to fight against "wokeness" in schools, businesses, and government as well as cut down crime and illegal immigration.

“I will get the job done," DeSantis said to supporters. "If we offer a positive alternative, we’re going to win and we’re going to win big.”

Pamela Warren joined those lined up to hear from the 44-year-old presidential hopeful.

"I like his policies," Warren said. "I like his attitude. I like his youth and energy. I’m very excited."

But the road to the Republican nomination is an uphill one, with DeSantis trailing in recent polls to former President Donald Trump.

“They’ll both put [boxing] gloves on. We’ll see at the end," Josh Glenn, a Tega Cay resident and DeSantis supporter, said. "It’s going to be a great battle though. Two great guys.”

DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign in May with firm words but a disastrous Twitter announcement that did little to counter criticism that the Republican may not be ready to take on former President Donald Trump.

While he tried to project confidence, DeSantis' unusual decision to announce his campaign in an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk ultimately backfired. The audio stream crashed repeatedly, making it virtually impossible for most users to hear the new presidential candidate in real-time.

If DeSantis gains a strong foothold in South Carolina, analysts say it could be key to helping propel his campaign.

“I think if we win South Carolina, we’re going to be the Republican nominee for president," DeSantis said to supporters.

DeSantis will be in Columbia, South Carolina Tuesday to officially file paperwork to participate in the South Carolina Republican Primary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Articles As NC GOP Convention gets underway, experts explain why NC could help decide the outcome of the 2024 presidential race

FREE PODCASTS

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts