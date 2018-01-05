GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – The Guilford County Board of Elections has announced a new polling location for voters who normally go to Hampton Elementary School to cast their ballots.

Voters who are in precinct G71 will now vote at Mt. Olivet AME Zion Church. The church is located at 2123 McConnell Road in Greensboro.

The polling location was changed after the elementary school was devastated by an EF-2 tornado.

All polling places including Mt. Olivet AME Zion Church will open on election day, May 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early voting will be available at various sites until Saturday, May 5. Same-Day Registration will be available only during early voting and not on election day.

