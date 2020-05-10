10 things to know about absentee ballots

For more information about absentee ballots, head to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 2 Be Counted team is making sure you have all the information you need 2 Be Counted in this year's election. Here are some things you need to know if you're voting by mail.

1. Registered voters can request an absentee ballot in North Carolina from now until the deadline – 5 p.m. October 27, 2020.

2. There are three ways to track your absentee ballot: BallotTrax, Voter Search Tool, or contact your county board of elections.

3. Only one witness is required for an absentee ballot. Instructions will come with your absentee ballot.

4. If you make a mistake on your absentee ballot, you may contact your County Board of Elections office to request a new one. Don't mail in the first ballot that you messed up.

5. If you only want to vote for president, you can mark your vote and leave the rest of the absentee ballot blank.

7. You cannot return absentee ballots for friends or neighbors, only if they are a near-relative. Here's who counts as a near-relative.

8. It costs 55 cents (one first-class stamp) or one Forever Stamp to mail in your ballot.

9. If you requested an absentee ballot, but changed your mind and want to vote in person, you can do so, as long as you haven't placed your absentee ballot in the mail.