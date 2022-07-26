Live Blog: 2022 Greensboro municipal election

Greensboro residents will decide on their new mayor, City Council, and stance on a series of five bonds under one general referendum.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’ve got the latest with voting underway for the 2022 Greensboro Municipal Election. The race is on for mayor, city council at-large, multiple city council districts, and more in the city of Greensboro.

Seven of the eight incumbents serving on the Greensboro City Council are seeking re-election. The only one who isn’t is District 3 representative Justin Outling, who is taking on incumbent Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

GREENSBORO MUNICIPAL ELECTION DAY

Big night in Greensboro as the city picks their next mayor. Live outside Mendenhall Middle with @Gracesholland covering incumbent Mayor Nancy Vaughan. @wfmy pic.twitter.com/39WXmK00Fd — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) July 26, 2022

Greensboro Mayoral Race

Incumbent Nancy Vaughan

District 3 Councilman Justin Outling





City of Greensboro City Council At-Large

Incumbent Marikay Abuzuaiter

Incumbent Yvonne J Johnson

Incumbent Hugh Holston

Challenger Tracy Furman

Challenger Katie Rossabi

Challenger Linda Wilson

Greensboro City Council District 1

Incumbent Sharon Hightower

Challenger Felton Foushee

Greensboro City Council District 2

Incumbent Goldie Wells

Challenger Cecile “CC” Crawford

Greensboro City Council District 4

Incumbent Nancy Hoffmann

Challenger Thurston H Reeder Jr

Greensboro City Council District 5

Incumbent Tammi Z Thurm

Challenger Tony Wilkins

City of Greensboro Housing Bond

City of Greensboro Firefighting Bond

City of Greensboro Law Enforcement Bond

City of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Bond

City of Greensboro Transportation Bond

