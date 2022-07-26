Live Blog: 2022 Greensboro municipal election

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’ve got the latest with voting underway for the 2022 Greensboro Municipal Election. The race is on for mayor, city council at-large, multiple city council districts, and more in the city of Greensboro.
Seven of the eight incumbents serving on the Greensboro City Council are seeking re-election. The only one who isn’t is District 3 representative Justin Outling, who is taking on incumbent Mayor Nancy Vaughan.
GREENSBORO MUNICIPAL ELECTION DAY
Greensboro Mayoral Race
Incumbent Nancy Vaughan
District 3 Councilman Justin Outling
City of Greensboro City Council At-Large
Incumbent Marikay Abuzuaiter
Incumbent Yvonne J Johnson
Incumbent Hugh Holston
Challenger Tracy Furman
Challenger Katie Rossabi
Challenger Linda Wilson
Greensboro City Council District 1
Incumbent Sharon Hightower
Challenger Felton Foushee
Greensboro City Council District 2
Incumbent Goldie Wells
Challenger Cecile “CC” Crawford
Greensboro City Council District 4
Incumbent Nancy Hoffmann
Challenger Thurston H Reeder Jr
Greensboro City Council District 5
Incumbent Tammi Z Thurm
Challenger Tony Wilkins
City of Greensboro Housing Bond
City of Greensboro Firefighting Bond
City of Greensboro Law Enforcement Bond
City of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Bond
City of Greensboro Transportation Bond
