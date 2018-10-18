GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – The number of Latinos eligible to vote this election season is at an all-time high – 29 million. That’s 12.8 percent of all eligible voters in the U.S., according to a report from USA TODAY.

MORE: New record: 29 million Hispanics eligible to vote in November

However, Pew Research data shows the Latino voter turnout rate in midterm elections has been declining, which means the impact this group of voters will have on the election will depend on the ability of Republicans and Democrats to get them to vote.

Pew Research says that the overall Latino population in North Carolina has grown to 28.2 percent, but only 33.2 percent of them are eligible to vote.

According to the report, North Carolina’s 8th congressional district has had the largest increase in Latino eligible voters by 163.2 percent between 2014 and 2017. The 8th congressional district includes a large portion of Central North Carolina and all of Cabarrus, Montgomery, Moore, Hoke and Stanly counties, with some of Rowan and Cumberland counties.

Still, Pew Research’s numbers show that Latinos make up a very small portion of voters here in the South.

Let’s break down the numbers in the Piedmont Triad based on voter registration records from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Guilford County has the largest number of registered voters to date in the area. 9,527 out of the 375,040 registered voters are Latino. That’s 2.54% of the entire group of eligible voters in the county.

In Forsyth County, which has a greater Latino population overall out of the Triad counties – 48,828 according to statistics from a 2017 U.S. Census Bureau report – 9,302 of 260,916 registered voters are Latino: 3.56%.

3.23 percent of people eligible to vote in Alamance county are Latino, only 3,314 out of 102,486.

Smaller, more rural counties have a higher percentage of eligible Latino voters like Montgomery (3.19%), Randolph (3.05%), Surry (2.55%), Yadkin (2.74%), Alleghany (2.40%) counties.

In turn, the percentage of eligible Latino voters is smaller in counties like Davidson (1.67% of 108,837 eligible voters), Davie (1.65%), Wilkes (1.60%), Rockingham (1.38%), Stokes (0.92%), and Caswell (0.88%).

VIDEO: Nearly Two-Thirds of Latino Voters Less Likely to Vote for Politicians Supporting Border Wall

USA TODAY says Hispanics have generally leaned Democratic, meaning that the rise in Latino eligible voters could help Democratic candidates in their quest to retake Congress, but underperforming at the ballot box is still pertinent to that outcome.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY