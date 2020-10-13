Tracking your ballot: Here's what happens after it arrives at the elections office

A viewer asked the 2 Be Counted team what happens after you mail in your ballot or drop it off in person. Will it show up in Ballottrax? When is it tabulated?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The 2 Be Counted Team is working to get you answers about everything voting-related ahead of Election Day.

Lin Weeks sent in a great question about tracking your ballot and what happens once you either hand it in or mail it in.

"Does a ballot delivered directly to the Board of Elections office update in Ballottrax? Is BOE opening and counting hand-delivered ballots weekly?" Weeks asked.

The answer to the first question is yes.

First, let's explain how Ballottrax works. It's a new service that allows voters to track their ballots from the time they mail it, to the time it arrives at their county board of elections.

We went to Charlie Collicut, director of the Guilford County Board of Elections to answer this question. He said once staff reviews the ballot for sufficiency, it will be entered and then show up on Ballottrax. It's not immediate, but should be on the online tracker the next business day.

You can also make sure your ballot is accepted by using the state's Voter Search Tool.

Now, let's answer the second question about what happens to your ballot once you mail it in or drop it off at the elections office.

According to the board of elections, staff will review the ballot to make sure it's completed. After that, it will be put into the voting machine but is not tabulated and reported until Election Day.