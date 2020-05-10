Mail-in ballot vs. in-person voting: What to do if you change your mind

The Board of Elections breaks down what to do if you change your mind on how you want to vote.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2 Be Counted team has received a lot of messages from viewers regarding absentee ballots.

People want to know if they request a mail-in ballot, can they change their mind later and choose to vote in person?

"After requesting and receiving material to use absentee voting, is it possible to decide thereafter to just go to the polls instead, and vote?" Joan Ashley asked.

The answer is yes.

According to the State Board of Elections, if you've requested and received an absentee ballot, you can still vote in person as long as you haven't returned your ballot.

Once you return your absentee ballot, you cannot cancel it.

Board officials also said if you requested an absentee ballot, you will not be recorded in the system as having voted.

If you decide to make this change, the Guilford County Board of Elections said you'll need to destroy the absentee ballot you got in the mail.