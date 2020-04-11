Allen Joines wins seat for Winston-Salem mayor

Joines has served as mayor of Winston-Salem since 2001. He won against republican challenger Kris McCann.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Democratic incumbent Allen Joines won the seat as Winston-Salem’s mayor Tuesday.

According to his campaign website, Joines has spent more than 40 years in public service.

He started in public service when he joined as assistant city manager in 1971.

“I’ve been involved in virtually every area of service Winston-Salem provides residents, from economic development and new job recruitment to operations and public safety,” Joines said. “During my time with the city, I worked with more than 30 companies that relocated or expanded in Winston-Salem, retaining existing jobs and creating new ones.”

He said as mayor, he’s concentrated on rebuilding the economy and bringing the community together.

“I have a track record of attracting new companies and creating jobs in Winston-Salem, while maintaining a business-friendly city for existing businesses so they can not only survive, but also expand and thrive,” Joines said.

His priorities include continuing to create good jobs for residents in seven sectors including financial services, medical, biotech, design, logistics, advanced manufacturing, travel, tourism and more.

Joines said he aims at retaining existing jobs, expanding the city’s job and tax base, reducing the poverty level citywide, reducing the city’s crime rate, making the city of Winston-Salem as efficient and effective as possible, and being a mayor that stays connected to the community.

