Biden, Trump both visiting North Carolina in the hopes of swaying nearly 3 million last-minute voters

Of the more than 7.3 million registered voters in North Carolina, more than 4 million have already cast their ballot, leaving roughly 3 million still up for grabs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the election now 4 days away, both presidential candidates are focusing on North Carolina.

Of the Tarheel state’s more than 7 million registered voters, roughly 3 million have yet to cast their ballot and this week both campaigns are making last-minute pushes to mobilize and sway those voters.

Friday, the Biden for President “Soul of the Nation” Bus Tour rolled into Charlotte, where it was welcomed by community members and local elected officials, including Congresswoman Alma Adams, Mayor Vi Lyles, Representative Chaz Beasley and city council member Larken Egleston.

“We need to be voting like our lives depend on it, because for those of us with preexisting conditions they do,” said congresswoman Alma Adams.

Charlotte marks the first stop of a two-day tour, as Biden’s campaign hopes to mobilize supporters and encourage those who haven’t yet voted to get to the polls before election day.

“We started voting early, and we’ve done a great job, but let's finish it up on a big note…today, tomorrow by 3 p.m., or on Tuesday, November 3rd,” said Mayor Lyles, “Let's get out there and win, not just for the Biden/Harris ticket, but for what it means for all of us.”

President Trump’s campaign also focusing in on North Carolina voters. Friday his campaign announced he plans to hold another rally in North Carolina, this time in Hickory on Sunday.

“The president is going to leave it all out on the field and he is going to visit every battleground state probably multiple times, he is doing three or more rallies every single day,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary, Brian Morgenstern.

Of the more than 7.3 million registered voters in North Carolina, more than 4 million have already cast their ballot, leaving roughly 3 million still up for grabs.