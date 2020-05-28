Bill seeks easier N.C. ballot access in fall for voting during pandemic

The bill would expand the options to seek and return absentee ballot forms. The number of required witnesses on the ballot envelope would decrease from two to one.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lawmakers in North Carolina are advancing legislation that would allow voters to have more options in requesting absentee ballots this November and would give officials funds to keep precincts clean and staffed.

The measure that cleared two House committees on Wednesday prepares for November’s high-stakes election to occur amid the pandemic.

