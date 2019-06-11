SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes who lost his reelection for Guilford County Sheriff in 2017 to Danny Rogers, threw his hat in the ring this year as a candidate for Mayor of Summerfield and WON.

BJ Barnes beat candidate Danny Nelson.

Tuesday, November 5 was decision day across North Carolina. Unlike the year for our Governor and the presidential race, the turnout for municipal races is usually low.

